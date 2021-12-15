Advertisement

Hope Gospel Mission prepares to host Christmas Community Dinner

Hope Gospel Mission in Eau Claire is hosting its Annual Christmas Community Dinner Saturday...
Hope Gospel Mission in Eau Claire is hosting its Annual Christmas Community Dinner Saturday Dec. 18.(WEAU)
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 4:42 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Hope Gospel Mission in Eau Claire is hosting its Annual Christmas Community Dinner Saturday, Dec. 18.

This is the 15th year for the dinner, which is expected to serve more than 500 people. Curbside pickup is available as well as a dine in option from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday.

The free meal includes ham, vegetables, and more. The Community Dinner is at Hope Gospel Mission’s Hope Renewal Center For Men at 2650 Mercantile Drive in Eau Claire.

In 2020, Hope Gospel Mission provided more than 38,000 meals and nearly 12,000 nights of shelter to men and women in need.

