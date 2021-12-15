House fire kills 1 dog, injures 1 person and 1 other dog overnight in La Crosse

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - One dog is dead and a person and another dog are hurt after a house fire overnight in La Crosse.

According to the La Crosse Fire Department, the fire happened at 1:18 a.m. Wednesday on the 2000 block of Onalaska Court in La Crosse’s east side.

When crews arrived, they saw heavy fire coming from the front of the house, extending into the second story. Once they were able to get inside, crews found two dogs and took them from the home. One died and the other brought back to life and given to animal control. Crews found one of the home’s occupants near the fire, and that person was taken to the hospital with injuries.

The fire, which caused major fire, smoke, heat and water damage to the house, is under investigation by the La Crosse Fire Department and La Crosse Police Department. Assisting at the scene were Gundersen Tri-State Ambulance, Xcel Energy and La Crosse Animal Control.

