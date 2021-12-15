Advertisement

House fire kills 1 dog, injures 1 person and 1 other dog overnight in La Crosse

(WEAU)
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 7:26 AM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - One dog is dead and a person and another dog are hurt after a house fire overnight in La Crosse.

According to the La Crosse Fire Department, the fire happened at 1:18 a.m. Wednesday on the 2000 block of Onalaska Court in La Crosse’s east side.

When crews arrived, they saw heavy fire coming from the front of the house, extending into the second story. Once they were able to get inside, crews found two dogs and took them from the home. One died and the other brought back to life and given to animal control. Crews found one of the home’s occupants near the fire, and that person was taken to the hospital with injuries.

The fire, which caused major fire, smoke, heat and water damage to the house, is under investigation by the La Crosse Fire Department and La Crosse Police Department. Assisting at the scene were Gundersen Tri-State Ambulance, Xcel Energy and La Crosse Animal Control.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The statement came as some Chippewa County child care providers were making their own policies...
Health Department: Decision to quarantine for COVID-19 close contact not up to parents
The bans come after a farm-raised deer on a deer farm in Eau Claire County tested positive for...
DNR bans baiting or feeding deer in Clark, Eau Claire and Jackson counties due to positive CWD test
Police block off the intersection of East Clairemont Avenue and Otter Road in Altoona, Wis. on...
One person dead after vehicle strikes pedestrian Saturday in Eau Claire
The number of ATV and UTV registrations has in Wisconsin has nearly doubled over the last decade.
Public comment sought on ATV and UTV trail guidelines
Madison is the latest city to join the list of areas that have banned elective cat declawing.
Elective cat declawing banned in Wisconsin city

Latest News

Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack was also considered a potential running mate for Hillary...
Agriculture Secretary to visit Bloomer to discuss new investments in rural infrastructure
XMAS BOUQUET DONATIONS #1
XMAS BOUQUET DONATIONS #1
XMAS BOUQUET DONATIONS #2
XMAS BOUQUET DONATIONS
In a little over an hour, all 200 turkeys had been given away by staff from Hy-Vee and WEAU...
WEAU, Hy-Vee hand out 200 frozen turkeys for the holidays 🦃