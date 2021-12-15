La Crosse couple wins two Wisconsin Lottery prizes

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - A La Crosse couple won a second Wisconsin Lottery prize one day after cashing in on their first prize.

John M. and his wife won a spot in the Packers MVP Tailgate Party by playing the Packers Bonus Drawing in March for the game on Nov. 28, which had 95 total winners. Driving home the next day, John bought a scratch-off ticket from a Kwik Trip in Merrill, Wis. and won $30,000.

According to the Wisconsin Lottery, the odds for winning the grand prize in the scratch-off game John played, the Naughty or Nice Crossword, was 1:480,000. For the Packers Bonus Drawing, the odds are dependent on the number of entries, which the Lottery said is about 66,000 entries per year.

For more information on the Wisconsin Lottery, you can visit their website.

