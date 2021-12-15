Advertisement

Local contractor makes contribution to area Veterans

Following the check presentation, some of the tribute’s flags were retired for the winter. Most will be back up by late March, weather-permitting.(WEAU)
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 4:00 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A local contractor made a contribution to area Veterans today. Market and Johnson presented the Veterans Tribute in Altoona’s River Prairie with a $5,000 check this morning.

It marks the company’s second donation this year. The money was raised by employees.

Mark Beckfield, Chippewa Valley Veterans Tribute Foundation, says the money will be used to support next year’s estimated $700,000 expansion along the Chippewa River. He says it is deserved.

“Our veterans deserve it, and the community has supported it and we’re really happy for that,” Beckfield said.

With the expansion, all 13 wars will be represented.

Beckfield says the foundation hopes to have work completed by September, in time for Veteran’s Day.

Following the check presentation, some of the tribute’s flags were retired for the winter. Most will be back up by late March, weather-permitting.

