Rare moderate risk (level 4) of severe weather tonight; significant wind expected

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - An unprecedented December severe weather outbreak is expected across Iowa, southeastern Minnesota, and Western Wisconsin tonight. A rare level 4 risk has been outlined for our far southwestern counties, including La Crosse, where the highest chance to see a tornado will be. Areas in and around Eau Claire are currently under a level 3 risk, with the rest of Western Wisconsin under a level 2 risk.

A rapidly developing surface low pressure system will quickly move northeast across the Central Plains and track to our west through the Upper Midwest tonight. In doing so, it will drag a strong cold front to the east and northeast. Along and ahead of this front, a fast-moving line of storms are expected to develop and track towards Western Wisconsin. The environment will be favorable for severe weather as temperatures will be peaking during the evening hours well into the 50s, with the lower to mid-60s to our south. Dew points are also expected to be climbing through the 50s, providing ample moisture for thunderstorm development. We will also see an axis of instability developing out ahead of the line of storms, though it’s not an impressive amount, but enough for this time of year. Meanwhile, in the upper levels of the atmosphere, a strong wind field will be present with a lot of shear (change in wind speed and direction with height) in the lower levels. All of these ingredients will allow for the possibility of a few tornadoes, perhaps one or two significant, especially across Iowa into southern Minnesota. A few tornadoes are still possible in the Chippewa Valley, but there is uncertainty with how those will evolve as we will likely still have some snow cover left over, even after melting the past few days. We are expecting these storms to arrive between 7-10pm tonight.

The biggest risk tonight will be severe damaging winds as the line of storms pass through, and even after that. With such a strong wind field aloft, any downdraft associated with a given storm will easily pull those stronger winds to the surface. Gusts of 65-75 mph are possible with these storms, though isolated gusts of 75+ mph can’t be ruled out. A tightening pressure gradient around the low pressure will keep us windy, even after the storms have passed. Sustained surface winds of 30-40 mph are likely overnight with gusts of 60-65 mph possible as well. Because of this, a High Wind Warning will go into effect at 9pm and last until 6am Thursday. Expect damage to trees and power lines to occur, with scattered to widespread power outages likely.

Please stay weather aware tonight and have a way to receive severe weather alerts. If you haven’t already, download the SkyWarn 13 Weather app for the latest information and alerts. The time to prepare is NOW, instead of when it could be too late. We will continue to keep you up-to-date with the latest here on WEAU tonight.

