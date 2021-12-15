Advertisement

One child remains hospitalized after Waukesha parade rampage

A memorial at Veteran's Park for the victims of the deadly Christmas parade crash in Waukesha,...
A memorial at Veteran's Park for the victims of the deadly Christmas parade crash in Waukesha, Wis. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)(Jeffrey Phelps | AP)
By WBAY news staff
Dec. 14, 2021
WAUKESHA, Wis. (WBAY) - Children’s Wisconsin says only one child injured in the Waukesha Christmas parade rampage remains hospitalized there after two children were discharged. The remaining child is in fair condition.

Sixteen children were admitted to the hospital on Nov. 21 after a driver went through the parade in what police say was an intentional act. Six people died and dozens were injured.

Also Tuesday, the Green Bay Packers donated more than $270,000 to the United for Waukesha Community Fund for victims and their families. Forty-two players and coaches donated $135,325, and Packers Give Back matched their donations.

So far, $3 million has been donated to the fund.

