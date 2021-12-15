Advertisement

Plea deal reached with former Regis employee charged with theft

By WEAU Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 11:03 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A plea deal is reached with a former Eau Claire Regis Catholic Schools employee charged with stealing more than $20,000 from the school system.

Wendy Cronin of Chippewa Falls pleaded guilty to charges of theft and lying to a police officer with deferred prosecution on two of the three charges.

She previously worked for Regis as an accounting assistant. She was charged in September 2020 after money was reported missing from Regis over a period of a year and a half.

If she pays restitution and surcharges of more than $25,000 by December 2026, two charges will be dropped.

If she pays back at least $20,000 the most severe charge against her would be dropped, but lesser ones would stand and Cronin would be required to serve 10 days in jail or complete community service.

If she fails to pay at least $20,000, the deal is off, and she will be sentenced on the charges.

