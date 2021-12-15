Advertisement

Rotary Lights cancelled for the first time in 26 years

The concern over heavy rain and extreme gusts of wind called for safety concerns, resulting in Wednesday's cancellation of the lights.
The concern over heavy rain and extreme gusts of wind called for safety concerns, resulting in Wednesday’s cancellation of the lights.(WEAU)
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 2:29 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - According to the President of the Rotary Lights, for the first time in over 26 years they are canceling the Rotary Lights Display for Wednesday, Dec.15.

The call was made from the Mayor’s Office in cooperation with the Park Department. The concern over heavy rain and extreme gusts of wind called for safety concerns, resulting in Wednesday’s cancellation of the lights.

The entertainment tonight and the volunteers working the park (Kwik Trip) have been notified. They are hoping they can continue as usual for Thursday night.

People can call 608-385-0490 if they have questions.

