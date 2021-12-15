Severe Weather Safety Tips

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - With severe storms in the forecast Wednesday, emergency management officials are warning people to stay inside somewhere safe.

Eau Claire County Emergency Management Coordinator Tyler Esh said straight-line winds expected Wednesday can be very serious.

“People tend to not take the straight-line wind events quite as seriously as a tornado even though they can do very similar damage,” he said.

Andrew Beckett with Wisconsin Emergency Management said it’s important people know the safest place in their homes during severe weather.

“Whether that be a basement away from windows or a ground-floor interior room of your home, those are really the safe places you can head to if there were to be some sort of warning to be issued for your area,” he said.

Knowing the safe spot only matters if people are aware conditions are getting dangerous.

Both Esh and Beckett said people should have alerts on their phones and follow social media and local news for updates. Don’t rely on warning sirens.

“Outdoor warning sirens can be heard for many miles but they’re not always that easy to hear when you’re at home with the windows closed,” Beckett said.

Esh said those sirens are not meant to wake people up when they’re sleeping.

He also has a warning for anyone who lives in a mobile home.

“This type of event is not real great for your living situation,” Esh said.

Find somewhere else to stay Wednesday night. Eau Claire does not have a designated storm shelter.

“Take the time to reach out to friends, family, if know anybody in the area who might have a safer place to live,” he said. “Ask them if you can go over to their place for this evening just for this storm event.”

Both Esh and Beckett added even though it’s December, severe weather can be as dangerous as during summer months.

Esh also said call 911 if there’s an emergency. Eau Claire residents should call the non-emergency line to report things like downed trees blocking roads. People should call their energy provider if they lose power.

