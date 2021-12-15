Advertisement

Top Wisconsin administrator departing governor’s cabinet

DOA Secretary Joel Brennan visits Eau Claire
DOA Secretary Joel Brennan visits Eau Claire(WEAU)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 12:45 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The top administrator in Gov. Tony Evers’ cabinet will be leaving next month to head the Greater Milwaukee Committee, a private sector civic organization.

Joel Brennan will step down as secretary of the Wisconsin Department of Administration.

Evers appointed Brennan in December 2018 and said he had a critical role in helping the state recover economically during the last year and a-half.

Brennan will succeed GMC President Julia Taylor, who announced her retirement earlier this year after 19 years with the organization.

Evers also announced that Department of Financial Institutions Secretary Kathy Koltin Blumenfeld will take Brennan’s job when he departs Jan. 17.

