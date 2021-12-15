WEAU, Hy-Vee hand out 200 frozen turkeys for the holidays 🦃

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - 200 frozen turkeys were given away by Hy-Vee of Eau Claire and WEAU 13 News Wednesday morning.

The turkeys were given away for free to the first 200 people to come to the WEAU parking lot Wednesday morning. In a little over an hour, all 200 turkeys had been given away by staff from Hy-Vee and WEAU.

Despite the foggy weather, cars lined up as early as 4:30 a.m. to claim a free turkey. Over half of the turkeys were given away in the first 20 minutes. Thanks to everyone who stopped by, and happy holidays!

**UPDATE** We handed out 200 turkeys this morning, but they are all gone! Thanks to everyone who stopped by!! ** We're... Posted by WEAU 13 News on Wednesday, December 15, 2021

