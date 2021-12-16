Advertisement

Authorities respond to one-vehicle crash in Vernon County

She was taken into custody for a recommended charge of operating under the influence.
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 7:03 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
TOWN OF KICKAPOO, Wis. (WEAU) - Authorities responded to a one-vehicle crash in Vernon County Monday.

According to a release from the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened on State Highway 131 just north of County Road S in the Town of Kickapoo on the morning of Dec. 13, at 2:00 a.m.

A woman identified as 24-year-old Cassidy Turner of Viola, Wis., was southbound on Highway 121 when she became distracted and lost control.

Turner said she was trying to negotiate the corner too fast, which caused her to lose control of her vehicle.

Her vehicle struck an embankment before rolling on its side and sliding down the highway. The vehicle came to a stop facing north in the southbound lane on the driver’s side.

Turner said she had no injuries and she was wearing her seatbelt. Airbags did not deploy.

Authorities say alcohol appears to be a factor in the crash, and Turner was taken into custody for a recommended charge of operating under the influence.

Assisting the Sheriff’s Office at the scene were the Readstown Fire Department, and the Readstown First Responders.

