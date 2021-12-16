Beloved Whitewater police dog Tilla retires at age 5

WHITEWATER, Wis. (WMTV) - The City of Whitewater and Whitewater Police Dept. are bidding farewell to a very good boy — their K-9 police officer, Tilla.

The 5-year-old black German Shepherd Dog from the Netherlands will retire from the department after three years of service, according to a press release from WPD.

Tilla was certified in narcotics detection, as well as tracking lost persons for the force. He graduated from Little Rock K-9 Academy in Little Rock, Ark., and was valued among his colleagues at WPD for always working diligently with his handler, Officer Justin Stuppy.

Although 5-years-old, Tilla is technically 35 in dog years.

WPD said Tilla will continue to reside with Stuppy, who is also leaving the force this week. He will spend the remainder of his life at home, enjoying his time in retirement with family.

The department plans to resume its canine program in 2022.

Whitewater K-9 Police Officer Tilla and his handler, Officer Justin Stuppy. (City of Whitewater)

