Brush sites open for storm cleanup as communities come together

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Brush sites are opening as communities come together to clean up after Wednesday’s storm.

The City of Altoona's brush site will be open for Altoona residents* to dispose of twigs, branches and trees as a result of the storm.



DAYS + HOURS

Thursday | December 16, 2021 | 10am - 3pm

Friday | December 17, 2021 | 10am - 3pm

Saturday | December 18, 2021 | 10a - 2pm pic.twitter.com/HADxwus1i6 — City of Altoona, WI (@AltoonaWI) December 16, 2021

As for residents of La Crosse, the City of La Crosse says the brush site will open for residents use on Friday, Dec. 17, from 7:00 a.m.-2:45 p.m. The yard waste site will not be open nor will brush be accepted after Friday so the City says to plan accordingly. Brush is defined as branches that are no more than eight inches in diameter. Logs, tree trunks, and stumps cannot be accepted. Those should be taken to the La Crosse County Landfill at 6502 State Highway 16, phone number 608-785-9572.

While the City site is closed for the season, the County Landfill also accepts all brush and yard waste materials.

The City of La Crosse asks that you contact their office at 608-789-7508 if you have other questions or concerns. If you are having an issue with a boulevard tree, contact the Parks and Forestry Department at 608-789-7533.

