Brush sites open for storm cleanup as communities come together

By Samantha Nitz
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 12:35 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Brush sites are opening as communities come together to clean up after Wednesday’s storm.

According to a release from the City of Altoona, The City of Altoona’s brush site will be open for Altoona residents to dispose of twigs, branches, and trees as a result of the storm.

On Thursday, Dec. 16 they are open 10:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m. On Friday, Dec. 17 they are open 10:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m. On Saturday, Dec.18 they are open 10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.

As for residents of La Crosse, the City of La Crosse says the brush site will open for residents use on Friday, Dec. 17, from 7:00 a.m.-2:45 p.m. The yard waste site will not be open nor will brush be accepted after Friday so the City says to plan accordingly. Brush is defined as branches that are no more than eight inches in diameter. Logs, tree trunks, and stumps cannot be accepted. Those should be taken to the La Crosse County Landfill at 6502 State Highway 16, phone number 608-785-9572.

While the City site is closed for the season, the County Landfill also accepts all brush and yard waste materials.

The City of La Crosse asks that you contact their office at 608-789-7508 if you have other questions or concerns. If you are having an issue with a boulevard tree, contact the Parks and Forestry Department at 608-789-7533.

