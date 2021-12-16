Advertisement

Court rules against proposed frac sand plant in Monroe County

By Associated Press
Dec. 16, 2021
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A state appeals court has refused to reinstate a permit for a proposed $75 million frac sand operation in Monroe County in western Wisconsin.

The ruling Thursday is a victory for environmentalists who have been fighting for years to protect the 16 acres of pristine wetlands.

Atlanta-based Meteor Timber has been working since 2016 to gain permission to build a frac sand plant and rail loading facility on a property that includes a hardwood swamp.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources granted the company a permit to fill the wetland in 2017 but courts have subsequently blocked it.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. Full story: https://apnews.com/article/science-business-wisconsin-environment-scott-walker-60395e10a3e78d6dbfe40edb362d5b59

