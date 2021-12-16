Advertisement

Farm Technology Days coming to Chippewa County

The Chippewa County Board on Tuesday approved a resolution to provide infrastructure for the...
The Chippewa County Board on Tuesday approved a resolution to provide infrastructure for the show.(WEAU)
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 5:01 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Farm Technology Days is coming to Chippewa County.

According to the Chippewa County Administrator, Farm Technology Days will be held in Chippewa County in 2024. The county says they will be working with the Farm Technology Days Executive Director in the spring to work on location and dates.

The event will be years in the making. The event showcases farming technology and features hundreds of exhibits.



This summer, farm technology days was held at Huntsinger Farms in Eau Claire County and more than 50,000 people attended.

The 2021 event had 520 exhibitors from 26 different states. Over 1,500 volunteers contributed to the three-day event, which showcased the latest developments in production agriculture including practical applications, recent research, and technological developments.

