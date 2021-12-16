Advertisement

Flags ordered to fly at half-staff to honor Milwaukee Fire Dept. battalion chief

(WITN)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 3:32 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Flags have been ordered to fly at half-staff Friday in Wisconsin to honor a Milwaukee Fire Department battalion chief who died last week, Gov. Tony Evers announced.

Flags will fly at half-staff from sunrise to sunset in honor of Battalion Chief Sean Slowey, who died on Saturday of brain cancer related to his service. He was 68 years old.

Gov. Evers expressed his sorrow for Slowey’s family and team at the Milwaukee Fire Department.

“Devoting more than 40 years of service to the Milwaukee Fire Department, Battalion Chief Slowey led a distinguished career and dedicated his life to bravely serving and protecting his neighbors, his community, and our state,” Gov. Evers said. “Especially with the holidays right around the corner, where his loss will surely be felt by all those who knew and loved him, Kathy and I extend our deepest condolences to the Slowey family, the Milwaukee Fire Department, and the entire Milwaukee community.”

The governor noted services will be held for Slowey at noon on Friday at the Wisconsin Center.

