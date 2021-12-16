Irvine Park Christmas Village cancelled

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Christmas Village at Irvine Park in Chippewa Falls is cancelled Dec. 16.

According to the Chippewa Falls Parks, Recreation, and Forestry Department, this is due to damage from Wednesday night’s storm.

They say that the Parks Maintenance staff is working diligently to repair the damage. If you are interested in Volunteering or have any questions, call 715-723-0051.

