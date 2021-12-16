Local philanthropists donate $100,000 to library expansion campaign

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library in downtown Eau Claire and its Story Builder expansion campaign are receiving a $100,000 gift from area philanthropists Jeanne Rebstock Foust and Brady Foust.

The funds will bring expansion funding to over 98% of the total project cost of $18.5 million.

According to a release from the The L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library, the City of Eau Claire has invested $11.5 million to renovate the library’s failing mechanical systems while the Story Builder campaign is raising an additional $7 million in private funds to expand and enhance the library’s physical space.

Construction began last May after the library relocated to its temporary location at 2725 Mall Drive in Eau Claire. The project remains on track and on budget, and the downtown location is anticipated to reopen in fall 2022.

“One of the great blessings in my life was the Redwood Falls, Minnesota Public Library. What I owe it is immeasurable. Without a doubt, the books within its walls set me on the course that would become my life. I am deeply grateful to Andrew Carnegie and the citizens of Redwood Falls who ensured that books were accessible to all. It is my hope that children entering the doors of the Eau Claire public library will too find that ‘There is no Frigate like Book,’ as Emily Dickinson so aptly wrote, ‘To take us Lands Away,” Jeanna Rebstock Foust said.

“After my grandmother died, I had my afternoons after school free. I spent most of those hours in the public library especially when the weather turned cold. I remember vividly coming in from the cold into the warmth and light of the library and the smell of books. Mrs. Smith, the librarian, took an interest in me and introduced me to books I would have never found on my own. I started reading The New York Times and The New Yorker because of her, introducing me to a wider world that I longed to explore and understand. I still read the Times every day and The New Yorker every week. Without her, I probably would be a much different person. I had almost no adult supervision throughout my childhood. Mrs. Smith was one of the few who was there for me and I am all the better for her,” Brady Foust said.

The library’s expansion plans are designed to enhance core services. For example, an all-new third-floor event room will double community engagement space, offering expanded programming for all ages. Modernized study rooms are intended to help individuals and groups to work, study, and meet. Redesigned shelving and display space will offer unprecedented physical access. And a new drive-up window is intended to ease materials pickup.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.