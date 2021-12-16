Advertisement

Minus Davis, Wisconsin fends off feisty Nicholls 71-68

(WBAY)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 11:16 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wisc. (AP) - Brad Davison scored 19 points before fouling out and Tyler Wahl scored 12 and Wisconsin needed a second-half run and then held on to beat Nicholls 71-68. Wisconsin used a 16-0 run and turned a 42-30 deficit with 18:40 left to a 51-46 lead nearly eight minutes later. Despite the run Wisconsin never pulled away. Ty Gordon missed a 3-pointer from the right baseline with three seconds to go with the Colonels down three. Manny Littles grabbed the offensive rebound and was fouled on the put-back attempt. He missed both free throws and Wisconsin secured the rebound for the win.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Feb. 14, 2019, file photo the Subaru logo on the front grill of a 2019 Subaru...
Subaru recall: chain can slip and break, causing power loss
Foggy weather is at least partly responsible for a number of crashes across western Wisconsin...
Foggy weather leads to crashes, travel difficulties across western Wisconsin Wednesday
The statement came as some Chippewa County child care providers were making their own policies...
Health Department: Decision to quarantine for COVID-19 close contact not up to parents
The bans come after a farm-raised deer on a deer farm in Eau Claire County tested positive for...
DNR bans baiting or feeding deer in Clark, Eau Claire and Jackson counties due to positive CWD test

Latest News

Milwaukee Bucks' Bobby Portis (9) reacts in front of Indiana Pacers' Domantas Sabonis after...
Jrue Holiday helps short-handed Bucks beat Pacers, 114-99
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers before an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday,...
Packers’ Rodgers thriving despite toe injury
Old Abes beat North in the first rivalry game of the season
SportScene13 for Tuesday, December 14th
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) dribbles the ball during the first half of...
Giannis enters NBA health and safety protocols, out for Pacers game