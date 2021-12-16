Multiple charges filed against La Crosse man suspected of arson

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - Multiple charges have been filed against a La Crosse man suspected of arson.

According to the La Crosse Fire Department, the fire happened at 1:18 a.m. Dec 15. on the 2000 block of Onalaska Court in La Crosse’s east side.

When crews arrived, they saw heavy fire coming from the front of the house, extending into the second story. Once they were able to get inside, crews found two dogs and took them from the home. One died and the other brought back to life and given to animal control. Crews found one of the home’s occupants near the fire, and that person was taken to the hospital with injuries.

According to a criminal complaint, a neighbor of the home that caught fire informed authorities that there was a domestic incident. He said that 29-year-old Brandon Helke and his father were at the home, and that he didn’t know how the fire started.

The father said Helke was upset with him because he would not let him borrow money that he needed. This caused him to become upset and start throwing things in the home.

Helke had to be taken to Gundersen for medical evaluation due to him having a hard time breathing.

Helke told authorities that he did get into an altercation with his father because his father would not provide him with money that he needed for financial assistance. He said that his father had promised to help him out, but that he did not want to give him money.

Authorities asked Helke where he was when the fire started in the home. He advised that he was in the laundry room and observed fire in a vent in his father’s room. He advised he attempted to put it out with water but was unsuccessful. He then advised that his two dogs were upstairs, but they were fighting, and he could not break them apart and could not get them out of the home, so he said he had to save himself and left the dogs inside of the home.

At this time, it is unclear how the fire in the home was started and the fire department is currently investigating how the fire was started.

Helke was taken to La Crosse County Jail.

Helke is given the following recommended charges: arson of building, felony intimidation of a victim, use of a dangerous weapon, possession of a firearm by a felon, felony bail jumping -new crimes, mistreatment of animals, misdemeanor battery, domestic abuse, mistreating animals -intentional or negligent violation, pointing a firearm at another, domestic abuse, disorderly conduct, domestic abuse.

His next court hearing will be Dec. 21.

