National Weather Service confirms 3 tornadoes during overnight storms

A confirmed tornado hit near Neillsville, Wis. on 12/15/2021, damaging trees and homes in Clark...
A confirmed tornado hit near Neillsville, Wis. on 12/15/2021, damaging trees and homes in Clark County.(Rollin M. (Viewer Submission))
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 12:14 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - The National Weather Service in La Crosse has confirmed three tornadoes that occurred in Wisconsin, Minnesota and Iowa during Wednesday night’s severe storms.

The NWS in La Crosse said an EF0 tornado happened east/southeast of Lewiston, Minnesota while an EF2 tornado occurred north of Neillsville, Wis. A third tornado, a an EF1, was confirmed near Rudd, Iowa. Damage survey results are expected to be released later Thursday.

Minnesota’s confirmed tornado is the first ever recorded in the month of December for the state. Wisconsin’s is the first confirmed tornado in the state in December in 51 years, when four tornadoes occurred in east-central Wisconsin on Dec. 1, 1970.

The NWS in the Twin Cities said Thursday it is investigating two additional potential tornadoes: one near Hartland, Minn. and another in Stanley, Wis., which saw over a dozen buildings damaged by the storm.

