National Weather Service confirms 3 tornadoes during overnight storms

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - The National Weather Service in La Crosse has confirmed three tornadoes that occurred in Wisconsin, Minnesota and Iowa during Wednesday night’s severe storms.

The NWS in La Crosse said an EF0 tornado happened east/southeast of Lewiston, Minnesota while an EF2 tornado occurred north of Neillsville, Wis. A third tornado, a an EF1, was confirmed near Rudd, Iowa. Damage survey results are expected to be released later Thursday.

Minnesota’s confirmed tornado is the first ever recorded in the month of December for the state. Wisconsin’s is the first confirmed tornado in the state in December in 51 years, when four tornadoes occurred in east-central Wisconsin on Dec. 1, 1970.

The NWS in the Twin Cities said Thursday it is investigating two additional potential tornadoes: one near Hartland, Minn. and another in Stanley, Wis., which saw over a dozen buildings damaged by the storm.

NWS La Crosse storm survey teams have confirmed two tornadoes occurred Dec. 15th. An EF0 tornado occurred east/southeast of Lewiston, MN and an EF2 tornado north of Neillsville, WI. More complete damage survey results will be released later today. — NWS La Crosse (@NWSLaCrosse) December 16, 2021

A survey team will head down to Freeborn County today to assess possible tornado damage near Hartland. Another area to investigate is near Stanley, WI. Preliminary results, including tornado strength if it is a tornado, should be available by late afternoon. pic.twitter.com/YnRgNUlgw8 — NWS Twin Cities (@NWSTwinCities) December 16, 2021

