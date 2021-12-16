New classes, including cheese curds, being added to World Championship Cheese Competition

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - During the last fiscal year the U.S. exported more agricultural products than ever before with $173.5 billion in sales. U.S. farm exports in 2022 are expected to higher yet. But still some farm groups are frustrated the Biden Administration isn’t moving faster on making new trade deals around the world. Those farm groups, led by the Farmers For Free Trade claim that since 2010 the U.S. is lagging behind other countries in negotiating new bilateral and multilateral trade deals. In the last ten years, China has done ten trade deals, the European Union and Canada have each done eight, Japan has completed seven while the U.S. has only negotiated four new trade deals. They claim if the U.S. continues at the current pace other countries will define the path of global trade rules, standards and practices.

Last week the Environmental Protection Agency released a broad plan for the future of the Renewable Fuels Standard and small refinery waivers. This week the agency said by next May they will have a more definitive plan for renewable volume obligations for 2023. To make sure the EPA doesn’t lower those volumes below those called for in the Renewable Fuels Standard, farm state legislators in both Houses of Congress have introduced bills to prevent such a move. Also this week, EPA officials said they plan to offer some proposed options on a new Waters of the USA rule by this coming February.

Bayer Ag isn’t losing all those lawsuits that claim their glyphosate product, Roundup, causes cancer. Last week a California jury found the company not guilty in a case where a woman said her exposure to the product from 1985 to 2017 caused her to contract cancer. It’s the fifth Roundup case to go to court and this is the second victory for Bayer AG.

When the World Championship Cheese Competition returns to Madison next spring some new classes will be judged—one of them being cheese curds. Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association Director John Umhoefer said that’s because curds are fast becoming a sensation all over, not just in Wisconsin and the Midwest. Other new categories will be regular and flavored cream cheeses, semi-soft cheeses and a category for cheese with blue molding. The contest will be held March 1-3 at the Monona Terrace Convention Center.

