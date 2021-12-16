Advertisement

One dead, others hurt after fatal crash in Dunn County

One occupant of the car was pronounced dead at the scene. The second occupant was airlifted by Mayo Helicopter, and the third occupant was taken by ambulance, both with serious injuries.(WSAZ)
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 11:24 AM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
TOWNSHIP OF LUCAS, Wis. (WEAU) - One person is dead, and four others are hurt after a fatal crash in Dunn County Wednesday.

According to a release from the Dunn County Sheriff’s Office, at 3:26 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 15, authorities received a report of a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of USH 12 and County Road K in the Township of Lucas.

The caller reported multiple occupants of one vehicle were trapped.

The Dunn County Sheriff’s Office, Menomonie Fire Department, Wisconsin State Patrol and a Mayo helicopter responded to the scene.

An investigation indicates a car was southbound on County Road K and failed to stop at the stop sign at the intersection of USH 12. The car was struck by a westbound Jeep. Visibility does not appear to be a factor at the time of this crash.

There were three occupants in the car. One occupant of the car was pronounced dead at the scene. The second occupant was airlifted by Mayo Helicopter, and the third occupant was taken by ambulance, both with serious injuries.

The two occupants of the Jeep were treated for minor injuries and released.

The crash remains under investigation by the Dunn County Sheriff’s Office Dunn County Medical Examiner’s Office and Wisconsin State Patrol.

