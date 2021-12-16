School admin: Social media rumor of threat at Memorial High School ‘unsubstantiated’

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - For the second time in December, a high school in Eau Claire is dealing with social media rumors about a threat.

Administration at Memorial High School in Eau Claire said in a letter to parents and families Thursday that a social media rumor about a threat towards the school was found to have “no evidence for concern.”

The school said that there is no concern for student and staff safety. A letter was sent to families because students were discussing the reported threat by students on social media, according to the Eau Claire Area School District.

Dave Oldenburg, Memorial High School Principal, said in the letter that they will increase supervision on campus Thursday. In the letter, Oldenburg said that after investigating along with the Eau Claire Police Department, they determined the threatening message towards the school was ‘unsubstantiated.’

The incident comes after a wave of threats that were found to not be credible towards schools in western Wisconsin in the past month, including North High School in Eau Claire last week, Onalaska Middle School in early December and Tomah High School in late November. Classes were cancelled at Central High School in La Crosse early in November due to a similar situation.

The social media incidents involving schools this month come after a deadly school shooting in Michigan on Nov. 30 that left four people dead and several hurt.

Here is the full letter from Memorial High School sent to parents and families Wednesday, Dec. 15:

Memorial Families, I want to address an unsubstantiated social media rumor regarding a threating [sic] message to Memorial High School. In partnership with Eau Claire Police Department, we have investigated and found no evidence for concern. MHS, ECASD and ECPD ensures the safety of students and staff as an utmost priority. Out of an abundance of caution, we will increase our supervision of the campus, tomorrow. Sincerely, Dave Oldenburg, Principal

The Eau Claire Police Department said last week after the social media rumor at North High School that people can report a suspicious or threatening post online by talking to school officials, the school resource officer or by calling the police department.

Wisconsin also has an anonymous way to report through the app and website called Speak Up, Speak Out.

