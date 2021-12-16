Advertisement

Sex offender to be released and live in Eau Claire

His previous convictions include: 2nd degree sexual assault; intimidate victim/threaten force; felony bail jumping.(Wisconsin Department of Corrections Sex Offender Registry)
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 11:45 AM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire Police Department is notifying the public of a sex offender to be released from prison and live in Eau Claire.

Sex offender, 45-year-old Brandon A. Gaston will be released from prison on Dec. 21, 2021.

Gaston will be under supervision by the Wisconsin Department of Corrections. Gaston’s previous convictions include: 2nd degree sexual assault; intimidate victim/threaten force; felony bail jumping.

Gaston will live at a DOC monitored home in the 100 block of Randall Street in the City of Eau Claire.

The primary focus of Gaston’s DOC release plan is to ensure public safety. Gaston’s conditions of release include: lifetime sex offender registration and GPS tracking, comply with all sex offender registrant rules, cooperate with electronic monitoring, and no unsupervised contact with minors.

ECPD reminds the public all sex offenders in Wisconsin are listed on the DOC Sex Offender Registry website.

Inquiries regarding Gaston should be directed to the Wisconsin Department of Corrections Supervisor by calling 715-450-2883.

