Storm causes damage to buildings in Cadott

CADOTT, Wis. (WEAU) -As last night’s storms moved across western Wisconsin, it ripped the roof off a building in Cadott.

The family that lives there said they’re just thankful to be okay.

“All of a sudden we hear this big boom and the house shook. ’Oh, something must have hit the house thinking nothing of it,” said Laurie Grace who lives on the top floor of this building on Chippewa Street in Cadott.

The sound of the storm damaging her home and the shed next to it woke her up.

When she looked at it in the daylight, the damage was worse than she expected.

“We started looking at everything and realized it literally took the roof and just lifted it up and put it into the side of the building and part of it was sitting on the gas meter, so we had to lift that up, so it was kind of scary,” Grace said.

With the continued winds and the snow today, Grace said they’ve braced the damage waiting to see what they can do.

One thing she is more certain of.

“The roof is probably going to cave in cause it ripped all the stuff off of it, and you can see daylight in between and stuff too,” Grace said.

Looking at it all, Grace can’t believe it happened.

“I would have never expected it and especially not in December,” Grace said. “It’s been kind of crazy this week. We’ve had blizzards, warm weather, tornados and now we’ve got a blizzard again. It’s just kind of nuts.”

The most important thing for Graces is that no one was hurt.

Grace said the house is still livable despite the damage.

Right now however, like many people, they are without power.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.