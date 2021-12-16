Storm causes tens of thousands of dollars in damages to La Crosse’s Rotary Lights

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - A popular winter attraction in La Crosse is suffering another setback this year.

In October, vandals caused over $10,000 worth of damage when they cut cords on nearly two dozen electrical pedestals, which police said they believe those responsible for the damage were intending to strip the wires for the copper inside of them.

Despite that act of vandalism, the 27th Annual Rotary Lights celebration opened on Nov. 26 with a parade, thanks in part to the community’s effort in rallying to help repair the lights. Now, the Rotary Lights organization is dealing with a larger issue caused by the severe storms that came through the Midwest on Wednesday.

The Rotary Lights, which were scheduled to run through New Year’s Eve, are off again Thursday night due to significant damage to most of the park. The display was closed Wednesday ahead of the storms for the first time in over 26 years.

We have sustained damage last night. At this time we are unsure when we will be able open again. If you would like to donate you can do so at rotarylights.org Posted by Rotary Lights, La Crosse on Thursday, December 16, 2021

Pat Stephens, Rotary Lights president, said they aren’t sure about when they’ll able to put on a display again because of the damage done to the display.

Stephens said that the ice castle in the middle of the park, a 250-seat entertainment area, is not salvageable and will be removed from the park. The loss of the entertainment space means that all acts for the rest of the year are canceled. The igloo on the north side of the park, which served as a heating area, was destroyed and removed.

While he couldn’t put an exact dollar amount on the losses, Stephens estimates that the damages are around $40,000 to $50,000.

An announcement about when the Rotary Lights will reopen is expected at a later date, but they are closed for Thursday, Dec. 16.

