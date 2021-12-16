Strong winds topple 2 semis overnight on I-94 in western Wisconsin; 1 person hurt

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Severe storms and strong winds knocked over two semis on Interstate 94 in western Wisconsin Wednesday night into Thursday morning, injuring one person.

According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, the first of the two semis to be blown over was in Jackson County about five miles south of Osseo just before 9 p.m. Wednesday. The semi trailer was loaded with about 30,000 pounds of perishable goods and overturned. The driver of the semi was hurt in the crash. The left lane was blocked until crews cleared the scene over seven hours later at 4:06 a.m.

The second crash happened at 12:22 a.m. Thursday, where the rear trailer of a double-trailer semi turned over. Nobody was hurt in the crash.

Both of the crashes were cleared and remain under investigation by the Wisconsin State Patrol.

Two semis were overturned by strong winds overnight Dec. 15, 2021 as severe storms came through the area. One person was hurt in one of the crashes. (Wisconsin State Patrol)

Strong winds and thunderstorms impacted the entire state overnight. State Patrol Eau Claire Post staff responded after... Posted by Wisconsin State Patrol on Thursday, December 16, 2021

Alert | JACKSON Co | Other | I-94 WB | MILE MARKER 093 | Left Lane | https://t.co/tYLOLcVAKG — 511 Wisconsin (@511WI) December 16, 2021

