Suspect in Eau Claire murder pleads guilty

(WEAU)
By Judy Clark
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 11:01 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -A plea deal has been reached for a man charged in the shooting death of an Eau Claire man last year.

Juan Olivarez, 25, pleaded guilty to felony murder and aggravated battery in court Thursday in the March 2020 death of Edwin Garcia-Smith. Four other charges, including first-degree reckless homicide were read in and dismissed.

Police say Olivarez and Joe Moya broke into a residence on Kappus Drive in Eau Claire, shot Garcia-Smith three times, killing him, while a second gunshot victim was injured.

As part of the plea agreement, the state agreed not to recommend more than 15 years of prison time. Olivarez is scheduled to be sentenced in April.

