WAGNER TAILS: Sensation and Maia

DUNN AND MONROE COUNTIES, Wis. (WEAU) - If you’re looking to add some excitement to your life, meet Sensation. This seven-month-old cat was found on the streets in Menomonie with his brother about three months ago.

His brother was adopted, but Sensation is still waiting at Moses Ark Rescue where he loves cuddling the kittens and chasing a laser light. In fact, he’ll chase just about anything and literally runs up the walls at Moses Ark, but don’t let his energy fool you.

When he’s ready to crash - Sensation loves curling up on a lap. Sensation is known for his huge heart, and his incredible ear fur. Staff at Moses Ark say he’s great with kids and other cats, and he should be a good fit for almost any home.

Click HERE to contact Moses Ark Rescue.

-----

Sweet and gentle are the words used to describe this seven-year-old beagle mix. Maia arrived in Wisconsin from a hoarding situation in Tennessee.

She’s currently in a foster home in Tomah through Last Paw Rescue. The foster home has children age five and older, and Maia loves the attention they give her.

Maia enjoys being around other dogs and people, and just isn’t a fan of being alone. She does have a playful side, enjoying toys and treats, but her foster mom says she mostly likes to nap. Click HERE for a link to the adoption application.

