Widespread storm damage, power outages in western Wisconsin

STANLEY, Wis. (WEAU) - A historic storm system swept through the Midwest Wednesday night, bringing with it strong winds and even a few tornadoes as it toppled trees and knocked out power across Wisconsin.

One of the hardest-hit areas was Stanley, Wis., which saw damage to homes and vehicles in addition to downed power lines and power outages in the area.

The Stanley Police Department posted on Facebook Thursday morning that no injuries were reported in the storm, but showed pictures of damage from the storm around town. Additionally, power was out to about three-quarters of the town, with Xcel Energy reporting 960 of Stanley’s 1,366 Xcel Energy customers without power as of 7:30 a.m. Thursday. Stanley Police said that crews were working to restore power and clean up debris in the area Thursday morning.

Storm damage in Stanley, Wis. on Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021. (Duane Wolter | WEAU)

One business owner in Stanley said his business has been left in shambles.

“I got a call about 10 to 10 p.m.,” Bill Chwala of Chwala’s Construction said. “The warehouse was gone. Where we’re going to work tomorrow, I have no idea.”

In addition to Stanley, several other areas had power outages. Xcel Energy said that 17,379 customers in Wisconsin were without power as of 7:30 a.m. Thursday morning, including 4,696 in Chippewa County, 2,028 in Clark County, 1,680 in Trempealeau County, and over 1,000 customers in Taylor, Eau Claire, and La Crosse counties. Eau Claire Electric Cooperative also had dozens of customers without power as of 7:30 a.m. Thursday in Chippewa and Eau Claire counties, including about a third of their customers in the Town of Wilson.

Power outages closed schools in Greenwood, Sparta, Stanley-Boyd, and Thorp on Thursday while several other schools were delayed by two hours due to storm damage.

There were also a number of road closures due to downed power lines and trees across western Wisconsin as wind gusts exceeded 50 miles per hour in many locations, with some western Wisconsin locations seeing gusts close to 70 miles per hour. A funnel cloud was spotted in Clark County about six miles north of Chili, Wis. Hail was reported at several locations in La Crosse County.

Damage to homes was also reported in or near Thorp, Neillsville, Osseo, Melrose, Tomah and Sparta, according to the National Weather Service in La Crosse.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services says that power outages can cause situations that threaten health or safety. Here are some general tips about how to navigate the loss of electricity:

An electrical power outage or interruption may cause operational problems with your furnace. If your furnace is not operating, be careful of hazards, which can occur from alternative heating sources.

Do NOT use alternative heating sources such as space heaters, grills, and other appliances that can give off dangerous gases. These appliances must be properly vented. Carbon monoxide is a concern. The use and ventilation of portable power generators must be carefully monitored.

If you use electrical heaters powered by portable generators, be careful where you place the heater and do not leave the heater unattended.

When a power outage occurs, food safety becomes a concern.

If you have electrical problems, call the your local utility company.

Xcel Energy said Thursday they are working to restore power quickly and safely, saying about 24,000 customers lost power during the storms. In a statement, the company said that they have 450 employees and contractors working to get power restored to affected areas, and as of 8 a.m. Thursday had already restored power to about 8,000 customers. High winds and dropping temperatures could be a challenge in the effort, the company said, and reminds people to stay away from downed power lines.

Xcel Energy’s power outage map can be located here. Xcel Energy also offers tips on safety during power outages, which you can read here.

