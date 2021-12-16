Advertisement

Wisconsin National Guard cyber team returns home from first federal deployment

By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 9:05 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Most service members in the Wisconsin Army National Guard’s Detachment 1, 176th Cyber Protection Team are back home after the unit’s first federal deployment. Their mission at Fort Meade lasted just over a year.

We revisit the mission with 1st Lt. Dave Schroeder now that it’s come to an end and how the team performed in this deployment.

Schroeder talks about some of the current threats in the cyber landscape, including the Log4j vulnerability (read more about it here).

We also asked him what the experience they gained will mean now for the State of Wisconsin and its communities.

