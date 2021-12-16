Wisconsin unemployment rate ties record low

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin’s unemployment rate dropped to a record low last month and remains well below the national average.

According to the Dept. of Workforce Development’s latest statistics, the state’s number of total non-farm jobs grew by more than 10,000 in November. It also noted that 12,300 private sector jobs were added.

The growing workforce dropped the unemployment rate two-tenths of a point, down to 3.0 percent. That tied November 2018 for the lowest rate ever recorded in the state.

In a statement released shortly after the numbers dropped, Gov. Tony Evers called the report “great news,” adding that it “illustrates the resilience of our Wisconsin employers, the productivity of our labor force, and the strength Wisconsin’s economic position moving forward.”

The state’s labor force participation rate stands at 66.4 percent, well ahead of the national figure of 61.8 percent. The Evers Administration pointed out that the high relative rate maintains Wisconsin’s position in the top ten for the nation.

DWD Secretary-designee Amy Pachcek credited, what she described as, the state government’s strategic responses and unprecedented investment as driving recent employment numbers.

She continued that the Evers Administration plans to continue to support underutilized talent pools and underserved communities to help them find jobs.

“We view this as a talent traction strategy that builds on existing DWD programs to help people hit the ground running toward a new career or a family supporting job while helping Wisconsin businesses thrive,” she said.

