Advertisement

Amidst Tik Tok threats, AG Josh Kaul reminds students of reporting tool

By Eliana Schreiber
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 5:43 PM CST|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - With threats in schools surging across the country, Attorney General Josh Kaul wants to remind Wisconsin students about an important safety tool they can utilize to report threats.

Kaul prompted any students with credible threats or tips to report them, either through the Office of School Safety’s Speak Up, Speak Out reporting system or to local law enforcement.

“With the recent events around the country impacting school safety, I am reminding Wisconsin families about the importance of letting school officials and law enforcement know about any threats to school safety,” he said.

The Speak Up, Speak Out program was created as a one-stop resource for students with school safety concerns, including a tip line for reporting threats with 24/7 support staff, threat assessment consultation and critical incident response.

Students, parents, school staff, or any other community members with information on a school safety concern are encouraged to file a report either online at speakup.widoj.gov, by calling 1-800-MY-SUSO-1, or through the mobile app. Reports can be filed 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nicole Bendickson holds her newborn twins before her unexpected death 12 days later.
Durand mom dies 12 days after having twins
Chippewa Falls school districts announce closures Friday due to safety concerns
Heather Pingel
Bowler woman attacked by family dog, dies of injuries
An investigation indicates a car was southbound on County Road K and failed to stop at the stop...
Name released of person in fatal crash in Dunn County
If you are interested in Volunteering or have any questions, call 715-723-0051.
Irvine Park Christmas Village cancelled

Latest News

Tens of thousands of electric customers were affected by Wednesday night's historic storms.
Power restored to storm-affected areas in western Wisconsin Saturday
Forward Bank Sets Up Stanley Relief Fund
Forward Bank Sets Up Stanley Relief Fund
SportScene 13 - Friday
SportScene 13 - Friday
Skywarn 13 Weather @ 10
Skywarn 13 Weather @ 10
Flu Season
Flu Season Ramps Up