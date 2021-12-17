Advertisement

Authorities respond to train vs. vehicle incident in Eau Claire

Authorities responded to a train vs. vehicle incident Friday around 12:00 p.m.
Authorities responded to a train vs. vehicle incident Friday around 12:00 p.m.(Associated Press)
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 3:08 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Authorities responded to a train vs. vehicle incident Friday around 12:00 p.m.

The incident occurred off of Melby street.

At this time, authorities say that it sounds like the train was backing up and struck a vehicle. It is unknown the extent of injuries, though the driver of the vehicle was taken to a medical facility. It was a relatively low speed crash.

There is no word that any roads are currently blocked.

