Christmas Village at Irvine Park re-opens

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - On Thursday the Christmas Village at Irvine Park was closed due to storm damage.

On Friday they will re-open.

According to the Chippewa Falls Parks, Recreation, and Forestry Department, thanks to all the hard work from the department and the community, they are happy announce that they will be open once again.

The lights will be on from 5:00 p.m. -9:30 p.m. If you have any questions you can call their offices at 715-723-0051.

