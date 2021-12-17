Advertisement

Christmas Village in Ladysmith giving back to community

By Hayley Spitler
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 9:57 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
LADYSMITH, Wis. (WEAU) - The Christianson Christmas Village in Ladysmith is lighting up the community for another year.

The display at 400 E. Sixth S. started last year as a way to bring joy in the midst of the pandemic.

Nearly doubling in size this year, the village takes about three weeks to setup and contains several pieces from a now retired display.

While the severe weather Wednesday did bring some damage, the homeowner was able to get it up and running again for tonight in hopes of keeping the Christmas tradition alive for others.

“Families come through here, grandparents with grandkids, aunts and uncles, some of them remember that [retired] Christmas display as well,” said Al Christianson, the village creator and city administrator for Ladysmith. “They’re getting now to kind of real live their childhood memories and make new ones with their kids. That’s kind of what this season is all about-- making memories.”

The display also gives back. Food donations are accepted for pantries as well as monetary donations for community organizations that benefit youth, veterans, the local animal shelter, and the homeless.

The lights are open to be walked through each evening from 5 until 10.

