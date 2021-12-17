Democrat Her announces bid for Wisconsin lieutenant governor

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Peng Her, CEO of the Hmong Institute in Madison, is running for lieutenant governor as a Democrat.

Her on Friday joins a crowded field seeking to replace Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, who is running for U.S. Senate rather than a second term.

The winner of the Aug. 9 primary will be paired with Gov. Tony Evers.

“We need to build a sustainable, fair economy and strong communities where everyone has the chance to succeed,” Her said. “I will put my skills and experience to work to serve all the people of this great state and make Wisconsin even better.”

Other Democratic candidates include state Rep. David Bowen, of Milwaukee, state Rep. Sara Rodriguez, of Brookfield, and state Sen. Len Taylor, of Milwaukee.

Her is seeking to become the first Hmong statewide official.

