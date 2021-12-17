Dunn County homicide suspect sentenced to 25 years in prison custody

TOWN OF DUNN, Wis. (WEAU) - A 2020 homicide case in Dunn County involves three suspects.

Each suspect was charged in connection to a death in Nov. 2020 in the Town of Dunn, just outside the community of Downsville.

Authorities allege they found a victim, later identified as 37-year-old Bruce McGuigan, lying dead on the floor with visible lacerations on his head.

One of those three suspects is 25-year-old Ashley Gunder of Menomonie, Wis.

Gunder had a sentence hearing on Dec. 17. She was charged with 1st degree reckless homicide, use of a dangerous weapon, and PTAC, as a party to a crime. Three additional charges of bail jumping-felony have been dismissed but read in.

The Court sentenced Gunder to 35 years in the Wisconsin State Prison System with 25 years initial confinement and 10 years extended supervision. She is to have no contact with the other two suspects, among multiple other conditions.

Gunder does get credit for one year for the time she’s been held since her arrest last year.

