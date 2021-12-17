Advertisement

Dunn County homicide suspect sentenced to 25 years in prison custody

She was charged with 1st degree reckless homicide, use of a dangerous weapon, and PTAC, as a...
She was charged with 1st degree reckless homicide, use of a dangerous weapon, and PTAC, as a party to a crime. Three additional charges of bail jumping-felony have been dismissed but read in.(Dunn County Sheriff's Office)
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 3:39 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOWN OF DUNN, Wis. (WEAU) - A 2020 homicide case in Dunn County involves three suspects.

Each suspect was charged in connection to a death in Nov. 2020 in the Town of Dunn, just outside the community of Downsville.

Authorities allege they found a victim, later identified as 37-year-old Bruce McGuigan, lying dead on the floor with visible lacerations on his head.

One of those three suspects is 25-year-old Ashley Gunder of Menomonie, Wis.

Gunder had a sentence hearing on Dec. 17. She was charged with 1st degree reckless homicide, use of a dangerous weapon, and PTAC, as a party to a crime. Three additional charges of bail jumping-felony have been dismissed but read in.

The Court sentenced Gunder to 35 years in the Wisconsin State Prison System with 25 years initial confinement and 10 years extended supervision. She is to have no contact with the other two suspects, among multiple other conditions.

Gunder does get credit for one year for the time she’s been held since her arrest last year.

Homicide case moves forward against 3 charged in connection to death in Dunn County
3 charged and in custody after Hayward man found dead in welfare check

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Storm damage in Stanley, Wis. on Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021.
Widespread storm damage, power outages in western Wisconsin
Storm damage from Stanley, WI following severe storms on Dec. 15.
Stanley Police reporting extensive damage in the city
A confirmed tornado hit near Neillsville, Wis. on 12/15/2021, damaging trees and homes in Clark...
National Weather Service confirm several tornadoes during overnight storms
If you are interested in Volunteering or have any questions, call 715-723-0051.
Irvine Park Christmas Village cancelled
Chippewa Falls school districts announce closures Friday due to safety concerns

Latest News

Authorities responded to a train vs. vehicle incident Friday around 12:00 p.m.
Authorities respond to train vs. vehicle incident in Eau Claire
More information will be made available by the National Weather Service-Twin Cities and will be...
EF-0 rated tornado occurred in Eau Claire County
Skywarn 13 Weather: Noon (12/17/21)
Donations can be mailed or dropped off at any Forward Bank location, physical donations...
Stanley storm damage relief fund