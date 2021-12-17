Advertisement

Durand mom dies 12 days after having twins

Nicole Bendickson holds her newborn twins before her unexpected death 12 days later.
Nicole Bendickson holds her newborn twins before her unexpected death 12 days later.(Amanda Michael)
By Hayley Spitler
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 5:32 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Durand’s Nicole Bendickson was a mother to her almost one-year-old daughter Cora. On December 1, she gave birth to twins after being induced.

Just 12 days later, the 30-year-old died at home in her sleep, leaving behind her three kids and her husband Robert.

Nicole’s sisters-in-law say just before her death, Nicole was under quarantine following her husband’s positive COVID test.

Her newborn twins also tested positive for the virus.

Nicole is remembered as a kind, shy, sweet woman who loved her daughter and family more than anything.

Born in Mondovi, living in Durand, Nicole was active in her community.

While her family members are mourning, they say they’re also preparing to carry on Nicole’s legacy to her babies.

“My brother is looking for his wedding pictures of them,” said Gina Schofell, Nicole’s sister-in-law. “They’ve been together for 12 years. He’s going through all their pictures and having a video of all the pictures for each one of the children [made]. It’s definitely going to be rough, but as a family we are really close, so we definitely have a big giant support group for him.”

Nicole’s twins are still in the NICU.

The family currently does not have an official cause of death, but say they’re waiting for pending COVID results.

To donate to the family, click here.

To provide a meal, click here.

For diaper drive information, click here.

For more information, you can contact Gina Schofell at 715-651-2240

