EF-0 rated tornado occurred in Eau Claire County

More information will be made available by the National Weather Service-Twin Cities and will be...
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 2:00 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The National Weather Service-Twin Cities confirmed that a tornado occurred in rural eastern Eau Claire County during the severe storms from Wednesday, Dec. 15.

According to a release from the City County Emergency Management, this tornado is currently rated an EF-0 and was found due to damage to several buildings and trees. No injuries or deaths are reported from this event.

More information will be made available by the National Weather Service-Twin Cities and will be shared by Eau Claire County Emergency Management.

