“It was a little too late”: Clark County salon owner reacts after heavy storm damage

By Wyatt Heller
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 9:39 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENWOOD, Wis. (WSAW) - Marie Brecht admits to being unprepared when severe storms, including two tornadoes, hit Clark County Wednesday night.

Brecht owns Ria’s Studio Three Salon in Greenwood. She said she was in the front part of her salon when she heard a big boom.

“I had pictures fly off my wall and at that point I figured I had to get someplace safe,” Brecht said.

Brecht tried to open the front door, but couldn’t get out. Outside, an 80 year tree had plunged onto the roof of her salon.

“I have branches sticking like pierced through, broke the beams and some of the supports from the roof and ceiling, it tore up the side walk,” she said.

Brecht said cleaning crews spent 10 hours Thursday restoring parts of her building.

She said she wasn’t aware of the weather forecast leading up to the storms.

“I didn’t really pay attention until the alarms went off and for me it was a little too late,” Brecht told Newschannel 7′s Brittany Dobbins.

Emergency management crews say preparedness is critical to staying safe during severe weather.

Brecht said she learned her lesson. “Take the weather seriously when they tell you to.”

