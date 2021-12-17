Advertisement

Kentucky death toll from tornadoes increases to 77

By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 3:13 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky’s death toll from a line of tornadoes that tore through the state has increased to 77.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said Friday that the most recent death was recorded in Lyon County.

As of Friday, the state was down to just one missing person, in Hopkins County.

Beshear says more than 1,300 state workers and National Guard members have been mobilized to areas hit by the storms.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Storm damage in Stanley, Wis. on Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021.
Widespread storm damage, power outages in western Wisconsin
Storm damage from Stanley, WI following severe storms on Dec. 15.
Stanley Police reporting extensive damage in the city
A confirmed tornado hit near Neillsville, Wis. on 12/15/2021, damaging trees and homes in Clark...
National Weather Service confirm several tornadoes during overnight storms
If you are interested in Volunteering or have any questions, call 715-723-0051.
Irvine Park Christmas Village cancelled
Chippewa Falls school districts announce closures Friday due to safety concerns

Latest News

This courtroom sketch shows Ghislaine Maxwell, center, seated in court at the defense table...
Ghislaine Maxwell won’t testify at her sex trafficking trial; defense rests
Authorities responded to a train vs. vehicle incident Friday around 12:00 p.m.
Authorities respond to train vs. vehicle incident in Eau Claire
Washington Football Team quarterback Taylor Heinicke (4) during the first half of an NFL...
Three NFL games moved due to COVID-19 outbreaks
Former officer Kim Potter testifies in her own defense on Friday. She is on trial over the...
Kim Potter on Daunte Wright stop: ‘I’m sorry it happened’