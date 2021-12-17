Medical professionals shed light on the reliability of at-home COVID-19 testing

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - With the holiday season here, you may be thinking about getting tested for COVID-19 before gathering with friends and family.

One way to get tested for COVID-19 is heading to a testing sire or doctor’s office. If you can’t get an appointment, another option is at-home COVID testing that you can buy from a store.

President and CEO of Prevea Health, Dr. Ashok Rai, says at-home tests are a suitable alternative, but can only be reliable to a point.

“If you don’t have symptoms and it’s negative, that’s not a really good screening tool like that,” Dr. Rai said. “If you do have symptoms and it’s positive, you pretty much know you have COVID and you’re positive. If you have symptoms and you’re negative, the recommendation is to follow that up with what’s called a PCR test or gold standard test, you would normally get a medical institution.”

At-home tests use antigen testing and can take about 15 minutes for results. Polymerase Chain Reaction or PCR testing is done by medical professionals can take longer.

Audrey Boerner with the Eau Claire City-County Health Department agrees that following up with a doctor for a PCR test is the best way to go.

“That’s our gold standard of testing, that’s the best way to confirm that it is COVID-19, to be totally sure and after that, if it comes back positive as well, then that’s when you need to take matters to isolate and make sure you stay away from others once you test positive,” Boerner said.

If you’re exposed to COVID-19 and the at-home test is negative, medical professionals suggest taking it a few more times just in case.

“The accuracy goes up the more times you do it, like a Monday, Wednesday, Friday is a little bit more accurate that you don’t have COVID,” Dr. Rai said. “If you do test positive, it’s very important for you to communicate with your doctor’s office on the next steps and to make sure you isolate yourself even from people in your own household for 10 days.”

Dr. Rai says having a variety of testing options is beneficial, but it’s also important to understand the limitations.

“I think that it’s really important to have as many testing opportunities as possible and just knowing how to use those tests properly and how to interpret results properly,” Dr. Rai said.

If you choose to take an at-home COVID-19 test, make sure it’s FDA and CDC-approved, especially if you’re buying it online.

For resources on approved at-home COVID-19 testing, click here.

