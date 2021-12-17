Advertisement

Miss Alaska, Emma Broyles, crowned Miss America

Miss Alaska Emma Broyles reacts after being crowned Miss America, Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, at...
Miss Alaska Emma Broyles reacts after being crowned Miss America, Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, at Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, Conn.(AP Photo/Jessica Hil)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 9:58 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — The contestant from Alaska was crowned Miss America at an event Thursday marking the competition’s 100th anniversary.

What began as a 1921 Atlantic City beauty pageant has evolved away from the emphasis on looks alone — contestants are no longer judged on physical appearance — with a new focus on leadership, talent and communication skills.

Emma Broyles from Alaska claimed the centennial crown and a $100,000 college scholarship. She emerged as the winner out of 51 contestants representing the 50 states and the District of Columbia at the competition at a Connecticut casino.

The finale that historically has been featured in a primetime television broadcast was available only to stream this year via NBC’s Peacock service.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Storm damage from Stanley, WI following severe storms on Dec. 15.
Stanley Police reporting extensive damage in the city
Storm damage in Stanley, Wis. on Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021.
Widespread storm damage, power outages in western Wisconsin
A confirmed tornado hit near Neillsville, Wis. on 12/15/2021, damaging trees and homes in Clark...
National Weather Service confirm several tornadoes during overnight storms
A tornado approaches Interstate 80 near Atlantic, Iowa, as a semi truck rolls eastward on...
At least 5 dead as Midwest rocked by hurricane-force winds

Latest News

SportScene 13 Thursday
SportScene 13 Thursday
The Cleveland Guardians say minor league catcher Andrés Meléndez died Thursday in Miami.
Guardians minor league catcher dies suddenly in Miami
Christmas Village
Christmas Village in Ladysmith Gives Back
FILE - Actor Chris Noth poses for photographers upon arrival at the British Independent Film...
Chris Noth accused of sexual assaults; actor denies claims
Aftermath Following Severe Storms 12/16/2021
Aftermath Following Severe Storms 12/16/2021