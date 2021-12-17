Advertisement

Name released of person in fatal crash in Dunn County

By Samantha Nitz
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 9:19 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
TOWNSHIP OF LUCAS, Wis. (WEAU) - The person who was pronounced dead at the scene of a fatal crash in Dunn County has been identified as 18-year-old Carson Lunde of Baldwin, Wis.

According to a release from the Dunn County Sheriff’s Office, at 3:26 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 15, authorities received a report of a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of USH 12 and County Road K in the Township of Lucas.

The caller reported multiple occupants of one vehicle were trapped.

An investigation indicates a car was southbound on County Road K and failed to stop at the stop sign at the intersection of USH 12. The car was struck by a westbound Jeep.

There were three occupants in the car. One occupant of the car was pronounced dead at the scene. The second occupant was airlifted by Mayo Helicopter, and the third occupant was taken by ambulance, both with serious injuries.

The two occupants of the Jeep were treated for minor injuries and released.

The incident remains under investigation.

