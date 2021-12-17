Advertisement

One person is dead after a fatal crash in St. Croix County



By Samantha Nitz
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 6:07 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
TOWN OF ST. JOSEPH, Wis. (WEAU) - One person is dead after a fatal crash in St. Croix County.

According to the St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office, authorities responded to a report at 10:47 a.m. on Dec. 16 of a vehicle crash on County Highway E, near the east junction of County Highway A, in the Town of St. Joseph.

Deputies arrived on scene and located a person that was dead.

The operator of the vehicle, 61-year-old Thomas M. Harrington of Hudson, Wis., was traveling eastbound on County Highway E when he entered the Wis. DNR parking lot, striking a metal gate and several trees, causing the vehicle to roll.

Harrington was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, and he was pronounced dead at the scene by the St. Croix County Medical Examiner.

The St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the St. Joseph Fire Department, St. Joseph First Responders, Wis. Department of Natural Resources, and St. Croix County Medical Examiners Office.

The incident is the ninth traffic fatality recorded by St. Croix County in 2021.

This incident remains under investigation.

