At the Roots LLC accepting donations for Stanley

ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) - As the Stanley, Wis. community comes together to recover from the devastating tornado that struck this week, a Mental Health Service in Altoona is accepting donations.

The devastating event took down trees, homes, and other structures in the community.

At The Roots LLC in Altoona says they will be accepting donations of non-perishable food items and cases of bottled water Friday and Saturday this week to take to those in need in Stanley.

Donation hours on Friday will be 12:00 p.m. -6:00 p.m. Donation hours on Saturday will be 9:00 a.m.- 3:00 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.