Rotary Lights in La Crosse to reopen Friday night

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - After closing for the first time in over a quarter-century Wednesday night and remaining closed due to storm damage Thursday night, the Rotary Lights display in La Crosse will be reopening Friday, Dec. 17.

Rotary Lights President Pat Stephens said Friday morning that thanks to the efforts of volunteers cleaning up the park, they will be able to reopen Friday night.

The Rotary Lights, which are scheduled to run through New Year’s Eve, were off Thursday night due to significant damage to most of the park caused by historic storms sweeping through the Midwest. The display was closed Wednesday ahead of the storms for the first time in over 26 years.

While he couldn’t put an exact dollar amount on the losses, Stephens estimates that the damages are around $40,000 to $50,000.

Thanks to a huge core of dedicated volunteers we will be able to complete the clean-up of the park today so we can reopen for Friday night. Please pass the word.

“We’ve had to disassemble, actually destroy, our igloo, which was our northside heating area,” Stephens said Thursday. “Our entertainment area, it looks like the tent’s not going to be salvageable either, and our mega-tree, which is one of the center pieces of our whole display, we’re still talking about whether or not we can save pieces or parts of that as well.”

Dozens of community members stepped up to help with repairs, looking to salvage whatever they can ahead of Christmas next weekend.

“The last two weeks of December are usually some of our most generous times to collect food for the food pantries,” Stephens said Thursday. “If we’re not in operation, those are the ones that are going to suffer.”

It’s not the first adversity that the Rotary Lights have faced this season. In October, vandals caused over $10,000 worth of damage when they cut cords on nearly two dozen electrical pedestals, which police said they believe those responsible for the damage were intending to strip the wires for the copper inside of them. Despite that act of vandalism, the 27th Annual Rotary Lights celebration opened on Nov. 26 with a parade, thanks in part to the community’s effort in rallying to help repair the lights.

We will be open again starting tonight December 17! Posted by Rotary Lights, La Crosse on Friday, December 17, 2021

